Populous (PPT) Market Cap Hits $224.37 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Populous has a market capitalization of $224.37 million and approximately $19.24 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.21 or 0.00007146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00672893 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00073656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029317 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.