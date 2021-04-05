Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $16.90. Porch Group shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 14,901 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,568,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,176,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

