Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $16.90. Porch Group shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 14,901 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86.
Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)
Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.