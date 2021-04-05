Portion Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Portion has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and $206,329.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00677996 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028712 BTC.

Portion Token Profile

Portion (PRT) is a token. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,985,478 tokens. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.