Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 435,976 shares.The stock last traded at $9.48 and had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSTX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $590.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.38.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,500,000. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

