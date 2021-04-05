Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading Down 5.2%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.97 and last traded at $41.19. 2,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 825,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

