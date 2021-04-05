PotCoin Price Up 6.5% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $9,853.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,774.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,113.22 or 0.03595492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.46 or 0.00371701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $627.89 or 0.01068304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.00447824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.53 or 0.00421154 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.00333405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026437 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,003,623 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.