Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Shares Up 0.2%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.75. 4,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 16,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

Power Assets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services.

