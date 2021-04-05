PowerPool (CVP) Achieves Market Cap of $59.76 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00004854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $59.76 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00074789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00304647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00094717 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.81 or 0.00755389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,912.51 or 0.99241707 BTC.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,098,125 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

Buying and Selling PowerPool

