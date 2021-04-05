PowerTrade Fuel Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Million (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $37.99 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 79.9% against the US dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel token can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00683527 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00028268 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Token Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,202,093 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerTrade Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerTrade Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

