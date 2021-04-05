PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of PPD worth $63,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPD. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,846 in the last quarter.

Shares of PPD opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion and a PE ratio of 255.33. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $38.93.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

