Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.39. 11,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,793,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. Analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 9,677 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $102,189.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,514.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $95,557.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $357,583. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Security LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 152.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 2,265,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 403,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

