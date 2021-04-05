Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.72% of Preferred Bank worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Preferred Bank by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $64.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.