Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$122.00 and last traded at C$122.00, with a volume of 3200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.67.

The company has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.3200004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

