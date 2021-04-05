Presearch (PRE) Hits Market Cap of $34.18 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for $0.0975 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Presearch has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $34.18 million and approximately $181,437.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

