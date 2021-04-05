Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.40% of Merit Medical Systems worth $43,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,401 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,938,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 659,816 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 234.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 159,954 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $7,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $59.78 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -112.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

