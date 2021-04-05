Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $47.32 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 858,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.79% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $47,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,768. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

