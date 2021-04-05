Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $48.92 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,715 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.36% of Penn National Gaming worth $48,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,407 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,942,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 46.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after buying an additional 273,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isomer Partners LP boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock valued at $384,485,370 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.93.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $107.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

