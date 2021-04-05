Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $51.06 Million Stock Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,585,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,536 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 10.53% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $51,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after buying an additional 194,538 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 192,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $23.00 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $571.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

