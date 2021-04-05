Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.50% of Ingevity worth $46,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 173.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 43.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 33,433.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023,407 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 27.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $294,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGVT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of NGVT opened at $75.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

