Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 4,005,800 Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,005,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,075,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCUU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000.

AGCUU opened at $12.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

