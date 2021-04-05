Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 223.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301,109 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.06% of Seres Therapeutics worth $46,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 40.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102,550 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

