Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 76,185 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 418,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.95% of Nexstar Media Group worth $45,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $142.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.32. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.