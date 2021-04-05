Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 87,938 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87,938 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.58% of CAE worth $45,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 160.18, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

