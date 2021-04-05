Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,854 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.16% of Nkarta worth $43,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth about $960,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,781,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,165 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $32.22 on Monday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

