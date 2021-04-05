Primecoin (XPM) Market Cap Hits $3.43 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $1.61 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,742,354 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

