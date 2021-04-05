Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,537 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 23,242 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $54,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 154.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 74.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,552 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $76,102,000 after purchasing an additional 219,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,993 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.96 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

