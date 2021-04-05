Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $47.91 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,908 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 18,747 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Xilinx worth $47,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after buying an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after buying an additional 228,590 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,700,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,968 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $187,983,000 after buying an additional 157,921 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX stock opened at $129.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.61. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

