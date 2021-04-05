Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $52.74 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 92,745 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of TE Connectivity worth $52,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $7,678,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,163,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,889,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Shares of TEL opened at $130.79 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day moving average of $117.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.