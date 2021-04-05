Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $54.65 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,966 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $54,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HII stock opened at $204.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $209.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

