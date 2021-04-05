Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $56.24 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 72,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Twitter worth $56,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $10,830,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 165,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 102,357 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $339,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $63.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

