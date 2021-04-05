Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,187 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $60,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 387,846 shares of company stock worth $52,521,473. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $141.49 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.01. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.