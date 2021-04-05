Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 92,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of TE Connectivity worth $52,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $130.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

