Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Stifel Financial worth $57,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,277 shares in the company, valued at $72,895,044.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

