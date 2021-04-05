Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,537 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 23,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $54,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,552 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $76,102,000 after purchasing an additional 219,090 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,993 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,312,390. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.