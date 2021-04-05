Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.69% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $58,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. Research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

