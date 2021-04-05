Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 107,968 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,456 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 107,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of ConocoPhillips worth $65,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.