Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 111,891 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 111,891 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of General Motors worth $66,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock valued at $95,025,638. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

