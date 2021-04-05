Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,366 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Newmont worth $67,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Newmont by 31.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,020,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,348 shares of company stock worth $1,234,958. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

NEM stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

