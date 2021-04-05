Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,334 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Deckers Outdoor worth $58,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $330.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $118.44 and a 12 month high of $345.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.60 and its 200 day moving average is $286.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,940 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

