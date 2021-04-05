Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,637 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of KLA worth $56,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 53.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 68.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KLA by 31.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after buying an additional 93,721 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of KLA by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

KLAC opened at $347.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $125.56 and a 1 year high of $347.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

