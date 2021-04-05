Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 85,713 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Church & Dwight worth $58,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $74,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.53 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

