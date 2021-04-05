Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,598 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Eaton worth $66,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $139.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $141.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average of $119.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.