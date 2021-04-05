Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of HMS worth $47,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HMS by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,055 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in HMS by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HMS by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in HMS by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in HMS in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.97 on Monday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMSY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Guggenheim lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

