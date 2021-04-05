Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $66.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Principal Financial Group traded as high as $62.04 and last traded at $61.40, with a volume of 1077887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after buying an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

