Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PRTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $488.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.74. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $40,727.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,896,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,544,996.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 85,310 shares of company stock worth $661,128 over the last three months. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

