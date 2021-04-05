Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $46,374.76 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $46,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of PGNY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,034. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.91 and a beta of 1.83.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
