Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $46,374.76 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $46,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGNY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,034. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.