Project Pai Price Hits $0.0444 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $68.27 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00047566 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 342.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 82.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,739,972,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,536,881,845 tokens. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars.

