Prometeus Market Cap Achieves $80.27 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $80.27 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $13.12 or 0.00022110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00053756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00675072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00070619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028349 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

