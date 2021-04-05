ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 10,255.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 18.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 32.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 10.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80,063 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $11.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

