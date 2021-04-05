ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Shares Acquired by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the quarter. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF makes up about 7.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 9.40% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

CLIX stock opened at $84.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.21. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $104.23.

